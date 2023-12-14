Kashmir IGP VK Birdi orders action over propagation of terror narratives on social media

Srinagar, December 13
Kashmir IGP VK Birdi on Wednesday ordered officers to take stern action against people propagating terror narratives on social media platforms and intensify anti-terrorist operations. Birdi was chairing a meeting with other top police officers in Ganderbal district to assess the law-and-order situation and strategies for maintaining a peaceful environment in the district.
During the meeting, also attended by DIG (Central Kashmir Range) Sujit Kumar and Ganderbal SSP Nikhil Borkar, in-depth discussions took place on countering challenges posed by disruptive elements on the ground.
Directives were issued for impartial and stern action against law violators, emphasising the preparedness of law enforcement agencies to respond swiftly to security incidents. Birdi also reviewed crime situation, with a particular focus on crimes against women.
Emphasising the need for surveillance on such elements, he urged officers to ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases to effectively deal with the terrorist ecosystem.
