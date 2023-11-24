IGP reviews security in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 23

VK Birdi, IGP, Kashmir zone, led a comprehensive security review meeting in Anantnag today. The IGP’s visit aimed at assessing the security situation in the district and ensuring the implementation of necessary measures to address potential challenges.

The IGP’s discussions with police officers focussed on strategies to maintain peace and order. Emphasising the significance of community engagement, he also stressed the crucial need for close coordination and collaboration among various security forces to effectively counter the potential threats.

The IGP also turned attention to ongoing investigations, calling for resolution of pending cases. Advocating for a public-centric approach, he emphasised service-oriented policing as a means to build trust between law enforcement and the community.

