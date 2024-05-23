IHCL to set up skill training centre in J&K

PTI

Mumbai, May 22

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has partnered with non-profit organisation Reacha along with Tata STRIVE and the Army to set up a skill centre at Baramulla for providing youngsters job-oriented training.

The skill centre at Boniyar in Baramulla is well-equipped to train 200 learners annually, IHCL said in a statement. The job-oriented training programme will provide market-related hospitality training in ‘bakery’ and ‘food and beverage service’ with access to employment opportunities for the youth. In addition to technical skills, the programme will equip participants with valuable life skills. Post training, learners will be given assistance for employment or entrepreneurship.

#Baramulla #Mumbai