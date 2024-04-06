IIIM begins cultivation of tulip varieties at CSIR field station

PTI

Srinagar, April 5

The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) has successfully initiated the cultivation of several tulip varieties at the Centre of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) field station in the Pulwama district.

“The cultivation of the highly valued ornamental crop marks a significant achievement as it is the first time that CSIR IIIM Jammu’s field station in Bonera, Pulwama, has undertaken the trial basis cultivation of multiple tulip cultivars,” an official said here.

He said that under the initiative, eight distinct varieties of tulips are in full bloom in the sprawling field station.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, director CSIR IIIM Jammu, said under the CSIR Floriculture Mission, the institute has been hand-holding farmers, self-help groups, florists, nursery growers and agri-entrepreneurs for production, value addition and trade of different crop cultivars for alleviating their economic status.

#Kashmir #Pulwama #Srinagar