IIM-Jammu witnesses 31% increase in salary package

Jammu: The IIM-Jammu said it witnessed 31% rise in average package for its students this year. As many as 119 companies visited for placements and offered 222 jobs to fifth MBA batch students. The average salary offered was Rs 13.53 lakh per annum, the institute stated. OC

Minister interacts with pupils evacuated from Ukraine

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday interacted with Jammu students, who have been evacuated from Ukraine, in New Delhi. Singh said over 22,500 Indians were evacuated. He also said students from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh carried Indian flags to get safe passage. OC

ITBP’s North-West Frontier celebrates 16th Raising Day

Jammu: The North-West Frontier of the ITBP celebrated its 16th Raising Day at the parade ground in Leh. Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, IG, North-West Frontier, was the chief guest. He threw light on the ITBP’s contribution to nation’s security. DIG M Kumar and DIG Sandeep Khosla were present. OC

NC expresses grief over loss of lives in Poonch accident

Srinagar: NC chief Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the Thursday’s Poonch mishap in which six people died and 7 were injured.