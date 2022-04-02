in brief

IIM-Jammu witnesses 31% increase in salary package

IIM-Jammu witnesses 31% increase in salary package

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

PTI

Jammu: The IIM-Jammu said it witnessed 31% rise in average package for its students this year. As many as 119 companies visited for placements and offered 222 jobs to fifth MBA batch students. The average salary offered was Rs 13.53 lakh per annum, the institute stated. OC

Minister interacts with pupils evacuated from Ukraine

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday interacted with Jammu students, who have been evacuated from Ukraine, in New Delhi. Singh said over 22,500 Indians were evacuated. He also said students from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh carried Indian flags to get safe passage. OC

ITBP’s North-West Frontier celebrates 16th Raising Day

Jammu: The North-West Frontier of the ITBP celebrated its 16th Raising Day at the parade ground in Leh. Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, IG, North-West Frontier, was the chief guest. He threw light on the ITBP’s contribution to nation’s security. DIG M Kumar and DIG Sandeep Khosla were present. OC

NC expresses grief over loss of lives in Poonch accident

Srinagar: NC chief Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the Thursday’s Poonch mishap in which six people died and 7 were injured.

Punjab House passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh; BJP walks out

Punjab House passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh; BJP walks out

India, Russia explore rupee-rouble trade

India, Russia explore rupee-rouble trade

Moscow hails PM’s ‘readiness to mediate’

Pak summons US diplomat on 'interference'

Pak summons US diplomat on ‘interference’

CJI for umbrella body to bring central investigation agencies under one roof

CJI for umbrella body to bring central investigation agencies under one roof

GST collection at all-time high of ~1.42 lakh cr

GST collection at all-time high of Rs1.42 lakh cr

Announcement delayed, won’t help this year

Reining in private schools: Announcement delayed, won't help this year

Amritsar: Transwoman ditched, files complaint against her lover

Amritsar: Clerk accused of seeking Rs 5K bribe from sanitation workers

Tackling drug menace, better health facilities Manjinder Singh Lalpura's top agenda

Dangerous drive: Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads of Amritsar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

GST collection in Chandigarh up 11% this March

Only 2 Covid patients from tricity now in hospital

Chandigarh sees hottest March in 12 years

Chandigarh Central Administrative Tribunal in crisis; ‘last’ administrative member demitted office in June 2020

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CNG price hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 4

A good step, but decision came little late

Reining in private schools: A good step, but decision came little late

Private schools not happy over fee hike decision, say we were not in loop

Jalandhar: Book shop owner held for selling pirated textbooks

Cong protest on rising prices draws a blank in Jalandhar

464 women BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan in Hoshiarpur

13-hour blackout in most parts of city inconveniences residents

13-hour blackout in most parts of Ludhiana city inconveniences residents

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Three die in hit-and-run cases in Ludhiana

Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

4 vehicle thieves land in police net

Punjabi University merges departments to optimise resources

Punjabi University merges departments to optimise resources

Vocational centre inaugurated at school for special kids in Patiala

Ramanpreet Singh, Navjot Kaur, Bablu declared best athletes

43-acre forest land cleared of unauthorised possession in Patiala village

Patiala gets electric crematorium