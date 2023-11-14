IIM Jammu to train youngsters for self-employment

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 13

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has started a programme to equip the youth with training so that they can start their own business in J&K and Ladakh.

The IIM, in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), will offer a specialised one-year Skill to Enterprise Module (STEM) programme for youth of J&K and Ladakh. “Despite graduating from various good institutes, including ITIs and polytechnics, youth often struggle to convert their skills into successful enterprises. To bridge this gap between skill and entrepreneurship, the IIM-Jammu and the SIDBI have collaborated to offer the specialised course” a spokesperson of the IIM said.

The programme will provide a comprehensive four-week residential training with eight-week virtual training to help the participants develop understanding of business management, compliance, finance, planning and strategic aspects of business. The candidates will be selected by the experts based on the readiness of their ideas and will be provided guidance through industry mentorship and incubation.

Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM-Jammu, said “The Skill to Enterprise Programme is a much-needed initiative that will enable our youth to become successful entrepreneurs. It will help them realise their full potential, create job opportunities for themselves and others, and contribute to the economic growth of our nation.”

He said that the programme aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh by providing practical training, mentorship and access to networks of business professionals.

