IIT-Jammu develops tech to detect UAVs

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 30

To deal with the threat of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) being used to drop arms and drugs from across the border, the experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, have devised a technology to detect an approaching drone.

“Traditional UAV detection methods often fall short, but modern signal processing techniques combined with deep learning have significantly improved detection capabilities. This has been developed by Murtiza Ali, a PhD scholar, under the supervision of Dr Karan Nathwani,” the statement read.

It stated that this architecture is deployed onto low-constrained devices that can be installed in sensitive areas prone to illegal UAV activity, ensuring regulatory compliance and safer skies.

