IIT startup excels in DRDO’s innovation contest on drones

Jammu, June 29

The deep tech startup SAP Aerospace of the India Institute of Technology (IIT) has won ‘Dare to Dream 4.0 innovation contest’ to develop engines for combat drones, officials on Friday said.

Led by Dr Shanmugadas KP and graduates Ayush Divyansh and Preetam Jamod, the startup has emerged victorious in the open category of DRDO’s TDF Dare to Dream 4.0 Innovation Contest, an official spokesman said.

This prestigious win marks a significant milestone for SAP Aerospace and their groundbreaking work in the field of combat drone technology, he added.

The DRDO’s Dare to Dream 4.0 innovation contest is designed to support promising ventures with innovative solutions, providing them with the crucial resources needed to advance their technologies. SAP Aerospace’s win is a testament to its cutting-edge aero-engine technology, specifically engineered for Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), the official said.

Dr Shanmugadas and his team at SAP Aerospace are at the forefront of developing next-generation aero engines, with the potential to revolutionize the capabilities and functionalities of combat drones.

Their innovative engine solutions promise to enhance the performance, efficiency and operational capabilities of UCAVs, paving the way for a new era in unmanned aerial combat, he said.

“We are honoured and thrilled to have won the DRDO’s Dare to Dream 4.0 Innovation Contest,” said Dr Shanmugadas, Founder of SAP Aerospace.

“This achievement is a validation of our team’s hard work and dedication to developing state-of-the-art aero engines for combat drones. The support and resources from DRDO will be instrumental in bringing our revolutionary engine technology to fruition,” he added.

The victory in the Dare to Dream 4.0 innovation contest propels SAP Aerospace into the spotlight as a leading innovator in aero-engine technology.

With this win, the company is well-positioned to accelerate the development of their next-generation engine solutions, bringing their vision of advanced combat drones closer to reality, he added.

