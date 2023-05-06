Illegal house of terror accused demolished in Reasi district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 5

Taking a tough stand against terrorism in J&K, the Reasi district administration has demolished an illegal house of a terror accused.

The house of Auraf Sheikh, who is a resident of Baransal in Gulabgarh area of Mahore tehsil was demolished on Thursday. It structure had been illegally constructed on state land.

The entire exercise was conducted in close coordination with the police and in presence of independent witnesses as well as locals.

“The accused, a government teacher, was terminated from service when his involvement in two blasts was established by the police. Earlier, the state land encroached upon by the accused was retrieved by the district administration in the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Revenue Department,” said an official spokesperson.

The accused was found involved in blast cases in Kadmal near Katra and at Narwal, Jammu.

“The blast at Kadmal near Katra was executed by Sheikh using sticky IEDs. Five persons had died and 28 injured in the incident. In twin IED blasts in the Narwal area Jammu, nine persons were injured. With the arrest of accused Mohammad Auraf Sheikh in above cases, the J&K Police successfully cracked the terror module operating from across the border,” said the spokesperson.

He further said the action by the administration was a strict message to terror sympathisers and their handlers across the border that “the government is committed for zero tolerance towards terrorism”.