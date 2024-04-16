Illicit liquor recovered in Nubra valley

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 15

In a drive against illegal sale of liquor in Ladakh, the enforcement team of the Excise Department conducted various search operations in Nubra valley.

During the course of search, one person was booked and 94 cans of beer and 378 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) were recovered from his custody.

Acting on a specific intelligence, the team, headed by Excise Inspector Zulfikar Ali, assisted by SI Stanzin Gaychet and Excise Guards Yangchan Dolma and Stanzin Skaldan searched a general provisional store and a residential house in Ombay area of Hunder Nubra and made the recovery.

The Excise team seized the illicit liquor in the presence of Executive Magistrate, First Class, and two locals from the area. GST Enforcement Team, Leh, also provided assistance to the Excise team in carrying out the search operation. Further investigation under J&K Excise Act, 1958, is going on.

