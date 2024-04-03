Illicit liquor seized in Kuleed area of Kishtwar town

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Kishtwar police recovered 71 bottles (22 liters) of illicit liquor from Kuleed area of the town. During routine patrolling, a police party noticed some suspicious activities at a chicken shop in Kuleed area. On searching the shop, police party found 71 bottles of illicit liquor. A case under relevant provisions of law was registered against Suraj Kumar, a resident of Waseer Kuleed, and his associate. A police spokesperson urged the public to continue providing valuable information to assist the police in maintaining law and order in the district. OC

1 dead, another hurt as vehicle falls into gorge

Jammu: A man was killed and another injured Tuesday when a vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, police officials said. The accident took place at Assar-Bulandpur when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, they said. A rescue operation was immediately launched and the two accident victims were taken to a hospital where one Kamal Singh (27) was declared dead, they said. The condition of Ranjeet Singh who also received injuries was stated to be critical, the officials said. PTI

Three terror associates arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday arrested three terrorist associates from Sopore area of Baramulla district, police said. A pistol and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said. He said the security forces established a joint checkpoint and noticed three suspicious persons attempting to flee from the spot. “However, the alert party apprehended them tactfully. They have been identified as Faisal Ahmad Kachroo, Aquib Mehraj Kana and Adil Akber Gojree. During search, a pistol, mobile phones and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said. PTI

‘Man-eater’ leopard shot dead in Budgam

Srinagar: J&K police personnel shot dead a leopard believed to be responsible for the deaths of two minor girls in separate incidents in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The officials set traps to capture and tranquilize the animal. However, after several days of wait, the police killed the leopard at social-forestry nursery in Samsan village in Khansahib Budgam. The same leopard is suspected behind multiple attacks last month that resulted in the deaths of two young girls and injury to a minor boy in Samsan and Hariwani villages.

