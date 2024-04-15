IMD predicts widespread rain, could disrupt traffic

Srinagar, April 14
MeT office on Sunday forecast widespread rain in Jammu and Kashmirin the next 24 hours. This could lead to disruption of traffic.
A statement from the Meteorological department said that widespread rain is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours which could lead to disruption of traffic at some places. Srinagar had 10 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 2.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 5.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
In Ladakh region, Leh had 7.3 degrees Celsius, Kargil 6 degrees Celsius and Drass 1.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Jammu city recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 17.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 10.7 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 10.4 degrees Celsius and Banihal 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
