Implement best storage solution for digitised land records: Kotwal

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 6

Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Ladakh, and CEO of the Ladakh Land Records Modernization Agency (LLaRMA), Pawan Kotwal, presided over the 10th governing body meeting of the agency and reviewed the progress of the digitisation of land records.

Comprehensive powerpoint presentations were made by the Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Leh, and Kargil, on the various aspects of digitisation, highlighting the milestones achieved and identifying areas needing further attention. Detailed deliberations and discussions held on issues included the digitisation of villages surveyed, villages under demarcation, and the establishment of a comprehensive management information system (MIS) for land records.

Kotwal emphasised the importance of the project in ensuring accurate and accessible land records, which are crucial for transparency, reducing land disputes, and facilitating development in the region. He also reviewed the status of ensuring effective implementation and maintenance of the modernised land record systems.

Kotwal urged the District Magistrates and concerned officers involved to expedite efforts to meet the project’s objectives with active consultants and involvement of villages where the survey is being conducted. He highlighted the importance of modernising the storage facilities for land records and urged the officers concerned to enhance the storage infrastructure.

He recommended the implementation of the best storage solutions, to ensure the preservation and easy accessibility of the digitised records. He called for regular monitoring and evaluation to ensure that the benefits of the DILRMP reach every citizen of Ladakh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh