Imposter sent to judicial custody

PTI

Srinagar, March 17

Kiran Bhai Patel, who posed as a PMO official and got the requisite perks, including a bulletproof car and scores of security personnel, had three cases registered against him in his home state Gujarat, the police said on Friday.

He was arrested here on March 3 but his deception that tricked security forces in J&K has come to light only now. Patel was in the police custody until Friday and has now been sent to jail for 14 days, officials said. The story of the alleged conman from Gujarat unravelled earlier this month when he visited Kashmir for the third time, each time passing himself off as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaigns) in the PMO. He also held meetings with top officials on different issues and even visited the last post at Uri along the Line of Control.