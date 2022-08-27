In a 30-hour-long search operation, army rescues missing Hungarian tourist in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI

Jammu, August 27

The Army on Saturday rescued a missing Hungarian national in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The foreign tourist was tracked and rescued from Dul village in a 30-hour-long search operation, he said.

“He had lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan ranges while trekking. He was airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Udhampur for treatment,” the spokesman said.

Trekker Akkoes Vermes thanked the Army for the rescue.

"I was in a very difficult situation...I am very thankful to the Indian Army for finding and taking me to safety," he said.