In Anantnag, candidates call for huge turnout

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 24

As the crucial South Kashmir constituency of Anantnag-Rajouri prepares for polls on Saturday, political leaders are urging residents to vote in large numbers. While each party seeks support for their respective candidates, the primary call is for a high voter turnout.

The constituency has seen a series of militant attacks in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Two militant attacks were reported last week, in which a BJP sarpanch of Shopian was killed and two tourists in Pahalgam were injured.

This marks the conclusion of voting in the Union Territory, with polling already completed in the other four constituencies. Spread over 18 Assembly segments — 11 in Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts and seven in Jammu’s Poonch and Rajouri districts — the constituency is home to three major ethnic groups: Kashmiris, Gujjars and Paharis.

Nearly 50 per cent voters are Kashmiri Muslims, while 28.5 per cent are Paharis and 21.5 per cent are Gujjars and Bakerwals. Kashmiris had been boycotting polls in the past, but this time, political parties are expecting a good turnout.

The Gujjars and Bakerwals belong to the same ethnic group, with Bakerwals being pastoral nomads who travel across the region with their livestock, while Gujjars get settled and raise cattle. The Gujjar-Bakerwal community was officially recognised under the Scheduled Tribes in 1991.

The Paharis are a distinct social and linguistic group. On February 22, the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir was granted the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status, despite strong opposition from the Gujjars. The BJP expects that Paharis will repay the gesture by voting for BJP-backed Apni Party candidate Zafar Iqbal Manhas.

PDP president and candidate from the constituency Mehbooba Mufti, a Kashmiri, hopes to garner support in the Pir Panjal region and South Kashmir. She said South Kashmir is her maternal home as she has been a native of Bijbehara town. She referred her opponent from National Conference, Mian Altaf, as an outsider in the constituency.

Altaf, a Gujjar spiritual leader, is banking on his party’s traditional stronghold in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. He is also expecting support from a large number of Gujjar voters from Pir Panchal region. The CPM and Congress have lent their support to the constituency.

Charging Mehbooba Mufti of describing Mian Altaf as an outsider, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Mehbooba is from Bijbehara in Anantnag. Doesn’t Mian Sahab have relatives in Rajouri or Kokernag? When I was contesting my second Parliament election from Srinagar, Mehbooba was my rival candidate. How were you considered a local then? Even late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Sahab contested from RS Pora or Uttar Pradesh,” Omar said.

Abdullah has asked voters to exercise their franchise and support National Conference’s Mian Altaf.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Kashmir #Rajouri #Srinagar