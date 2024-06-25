In jail, Abdul Rashid Sheikh misses Lok Sabha oath ceremony

PTI

New Delhi, June 24

Abdul Rashid Sheikh could not take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday despite his name being called as he is lodged in jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case.

He had defeated former CM Omar Abdullah to win the Baramulla LS seat as an Independent candidate.

#Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah