In jail, Abdul Rashid Sheikh misses Lok Sabha oath ceremony

New Delhi, June 24
Abdul Rashid Sheikh could not take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday despite his name being called as he is lodged in jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case.
He had defeated former CM Omar Abdullah to win the Baramulla LS seat as an Independent candidate.
