In Jammu, Ministry of Home Affairs team discusses security situation

Jammu, March 1

A team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and top officials of the J&K administration held a meeting here on Wednesday in which the issue of targeted killings also surfaced.

Home Minister Amit Shah has sent the team to the Union Territory to assess the security situation and review the work on various developmental projects.

The MHA team, headed by Joint Secretary, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, held the meeting with senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) RK Goyal and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, at Civil Secretariat here.

During the discussion on the situation in the Kashmir valley, the recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was also raised. The rising incidents of terrorism in Jammu division was another issue that cropped up during the meeting.

“Besides the movement of drones and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, the officials also discussed individual terrorists operating from Pakistan. They also talked about need to strengthen intelligence network. The team of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was informed that the police and other security forces had increased the vigil in rural areas of Jammu division after the attack at Dhangri village in January in which seven persons were killed,” sources said.

The Central Government’s team also discussed the issue of safety of Kashmiri Pandits who did not migrate from the Valley to Jammu and are staying at their native villages. The team will return to New Delhi on Thursday.

