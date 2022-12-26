In J&K border areas, major infra revamp on

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

The government has significantly strengthened the security infrastructure along International Border (IB) with Pakistan in the Jammu sector ever since the two sides announced a military ceasefire in 2021. The work on building ramps for Army tanks and fortifying Border Security Force (BSF) bunkers has been completed, officials said.

Upgrade of ‘morchas’ Creation and revamp of ditch-cum-bandhs, repair of damaged border fence, upgrade of BSF ‘morchas’ and installation of surveillance equipment are some of the works that have been carried out in border area

In Kashmir, the BSF is converting bunkers for its troops at 115 forward defence locations along the LoC from the present CGI (corrugated galvanised iron) structures to solar-powered compartments made of steel

The first phase of infrastructure creation and renovation has been recently completed on a 26-km stretch along the front in Jammu, while work on another 33 km in the same region is is under way, they said.

Jammu shares 192-km-long International Border with Pakistan. The Line of Control (LoC) between the two neighbours falls majorly in Kashmir and is about 772-km long.

The border security works that have been undertaken are creation and revamp of DCBs (ditch-cum-bandhs), repair of damaged border fence, creation of ramps for the movement of Army tanks to forward areas, upgrade of BSF ‘morchas’ (troop posts) and installation of surveillance equipment, they said.

A senior BSF officer said upgrade along the frontiers had been undertaken keeping the other side informed about the developments. “Similar works are being undertaken on the other side of the border as well,” he said.

Barring a few violations, such as the September 6 incident in which Pakistan violated the truce by opening unprovoked fire in Jammu, last year’s ceasefire agreement is being maintained, he said.

The ceasefire breach took place when the Indian side was undertaking some “maintenance work” in the Arnia sector of Jammu. A flag meeting was later held between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers and it was decided to uphold the ceasefire.

Similar work is being undertaken by the BSF along the LoC in Kashmir where it is converting bunkers for its troops at 115 forward defence locations from the present CGI (corrugated galvanised iron) structures to solar-powered compartments made of steel, the officials said.

