In Kupwara, L-G unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 7

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kupwara today.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his congratulations to ‘Amhi Punekar’ and the 41 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army for their historic initiative. He emphasised that the statue of the great Maratha warrior would serve as a wellspring of inspiration for the people and the courageous soldiers of the Army.

While paying tribute to the great warrior and the founder of Swarajya, Lt Gov Sinha praised Shivaji as a natural leader who scripted a new chapter in India’s history through his awe-inspiring victories against the enemy. He noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj epitomised high standards of morality, right conduct, and respect for all religions and sects. The youth, he urged, should follow Shivaji’s ideas and ideals, selflessly serve the disadvantaged in society, and contribute to nation-building.

By leveraging his military prowess and moral strength, Shivaji galvanised millions of Indians, leading to the sovereignty of the Maratha empire. “His universal and enduring values remain pertinent today, guiding us towards the principles of social equality and peaceful coexistence,” Sinha remarked. He also proposed celebrating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj festival in Kupwara every year on November 7.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lauded Shivaji Maharaj as an enduring source of inspiration for every Indian. He emphasised Maharashtra’s rich tradition of sacrifice and valour, commending the timely erection of the statue in Kupwara, coinciding with the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s coronation.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Cultural Affairs Minister of Maharashtra, paid his respects to Shivaji Maharaj and expressed his deep pride in the unveiling of Shivaji’s statue, considering it one of the proudest moments of his life.

During the ceremony, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, GOC, Vajr Division, presented the National Flags meticulously crafted by the women of Kupwara to the dignitaries. Earlier, Sinha paid his tributes to the valiant soldiers of the Army and laid a wreath at the Vajr War Memorial at HQ 28 Infantry Division in Kupwara.

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Kavinder Gupta, former J&K deputy chief minister, Vivek Gupta, DIG NKR Range, Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara, and Abhayraj Shirole, Founder of Amhi Punekar, along with senior officers from the Army, civil, and police administration.

#Eknath Shinde #Kashmir #Kupwara #Maharashtra #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar