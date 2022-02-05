In pictures: ‘Largest’ igloo cafe comes up in Gulmarg, can seat 40 guests

Cafe has become a centre of attraction for local people as well as tourists who are thronging the resort

Tourists at the world's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Gulmarg, on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

PTI

Srinagar, February 5

An igloo cafe, claimed to be the world’s largest, has come up at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, and has become a centre of attraction for tourists.

With a height of 37.5 ft and a diameter of 44.5 ft, Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo, claimed it was the world’s largest cafe of its kind.

World's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Gulmarg.

“I saw this concept in Switzerland few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow and why not start this concept here,” Shah said.

He said he had created an igloo cafe last year as well and claimed it was Asia’s biggest.

Tourists at the world's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Gulmarg, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. PTI

“This year, I made the world’s highest and its height is 37.5 feet and its diameter is 44.5 feet,” Shah, a hotelier, said.

He said the biggest igloo cafe, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is in Switzerland, and its height is 33.8 feet and diameter 42.4 feet.

“So, this is larger than that,” Shah added.

Tourists at the world's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Gulmarg, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. PTI

He said last year’s cafe had four tables, and 16 people could eat at a time, but this year, they have placed 10 tables.

“We have created it in two steps with a staircase. Forty people can eat at a time,” he said.

It took 64 days to complete it with 25 people working day and night, Shah said, adding that it took 1,700 man-days to complete the project.

Tourists at the world's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Gulmarg, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. PTI

“It has a thickness of five feet. We hope it stands till March 15, after which we will close it for public,” he said.

The cafe has become a centre of attraction for local people as well as tourists who are thronging the resort.

