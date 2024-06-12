In Pulwama, three LeT overground workers held for helping terrorists

Srinagar, June 11
Three over ground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with the recovery of two improvised explosive devices, the police said.
The explosive devices, weighing about 6 kg, were recovered on Sunday and were destroyed a day later, a police official said. During investigation following the killing of LeT commander Reyaz Dar and his associate Rayees Dar on June 3, police recovered the explosives from the OGW network of the slain terrorists, the official said. He said three OGWs had been arrested for providing shelter and logistic support to the slain terrorists.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards