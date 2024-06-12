In Pulwama, three LeT overground workers held for helping terrorists

PTI

Srinagar, June 11

Three over ground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with the recovery of two improvised explosive devices, the police said.

The explosive devices, weighing about 6 kg, were recovered on Sunday and were destroyed a day later, a police official said. During investigation following the killing of LeT commander Reyaz Dar and his associate Rayees Dar on June 3, police recovered the explosives from the OGW network of the slain terrorists, the official said. He said three OGWs had been arrested for providing shelter and logistic support to the slain terrorists.

