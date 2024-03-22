In pursuit of conifers, AS College chops down poplars

Srinagar, March 21
Amar Singh (AS) College in Srinagar, boasted of a charming avenue of poplar trees at its entrance, which framed the main path through the campus while offering a glimpse of its century-old architecture. However, the decision to chop down these trees has drawn flak from all sections of society.
The felling of trees has sparked outrage, with PDP leader Iltija Mufti condemning it as an act of vandalism under the guise of development. She said, “In ‘Naya Kashmir’, acts of vandalism are normalised under the guise of development.”
Students of the college expressed their dismay over the cutting of trees while expressing their deep attachment to the natural beauty they once enjoyed.
The Principal told reporters that trees were cut according to a plan for a major makeover of the college premises aimed at enhancing visibility. Citing safety concerns, the Principal said aging trees posed a threat as these were weak and could have been uprooted by strong winds, endangering both people and property on the college campus. He said as a part of the makeover, the heritage building of the college would become more prominent. He said poplar trees would be replaced with conifers.
