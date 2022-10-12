In Shopian, Union Minister reviews development works

PTI

Srinagar, October 11

As part of the third phase of the public outreach programme of the central government, Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Tuesday visited Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the development scenario in the district, an official spokesman said.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying stressed upon the officers to promote entrepreneurship ventures in fisheries, animal and sheep husbandry so that more employment opportunities are provided to the youth.

The minister also laid e-foundation of three road projects namely Shirmal- Balpora- Tengwani Road, Hajipora- Arkhara Road, Gurinard-Chanchmarg Road, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,186.3 lakh.