In Srinagar, 459 BSF recruits inducted

A passing out parade for 459 recruits of the Border Security Force was held at Humhama in Srinagar district on Monday. L-G’s Adviser Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest. Senior officers of the BSF and recruits’ parents were also present.
During the 44-week programme, the recruits were trained in handling weapons, border management, etc. IANS
