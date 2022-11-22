Incidents of drone-dropping from Pakistan largely down in Jammu: BSF

PTI

Jammu, November 22

The Border Security Force (BSF) has put in place its winter strategy along the International Border (IB) on the Jammu frontier to foil cross-border infiltration and said the number of incidents of drone-dropping of weapons, explosives and narcotics from Pakistan has decreased in the last three-four months.

Inspector General of the border-guarding force DK Boora told reporters here that the number of incidents of drone droppings from Pakistan has gone down substantially along the IB on the Jammu frontier.

"Several such measures have been taken in this regard," he said.

The IG asserted that with the help of technology, the force will put an end to this menace.

"The BSF is alert on the border. Those involved in this have been arrested by police," he said.

Asked whether terrorists would now focus on infiltrating through the IB in view of snow along the Line of Control, Boora said, "It is an yearly affair. When the passes get closed due to snowfall, the focus moves towards the IB. We are fully prepared for this."

He said the BSF is also prepared for the challenge posed by fog during winter.

"The way manpower has been developed on the border, along with security and surveillance gadgets, we are confident that we will not allow cross-border infiltration," the IG said.

He also said an anti-tunneling exercise is on and the force has got gadgets that will help it detect tunnels or any attempt to dig tunnels.

A Pakistani intruder was killed and another arrested as the BSF foiled their separate infiltration attempts from across the IB.

#Jammu #Pakistan