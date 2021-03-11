Independent probe must into killings of civilians in Kashmir, says Amnesty

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

The government must ensure a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the recent unlawful killings of civilians by armed groups in Kashmir, Amnesty International India said today.

The human rights watchdog said the authorities concerned must take urgent steps for the protection of the people of Kashmir.

“For decades, J&K people have suffered from gross human rights violations and abuses committed by both state and non-state actors,” said Aakar Patel, chair of Amnesty International India Board, in a statement.

The spate of targeted killings had started in May this year.