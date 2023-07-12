 India has strong defence system backed by a strong government: Anurag Thakur in Ladakh : The Tribune India

India has strong defence system backed by a strong government: Anurag Thakur in Ladakh

Union Minister visits Karzok village, assesses implementation of government schemes, meets ITBP personnel

India has strong defence system backed by a strong government: Anurag Thakur in Ladakh

Union minister Anurag Thakur with security forces personnel.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 12

India has emerged as one of the most powerful countries in the world and its strong defence system is backed by a strong government. These remarks were made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting; Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur during an interaction with Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Karzok village of Ladakh some 211 kilometers from Leh.

The Minister is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Praising the courage of forces performing their duties at a height of 15,000 feet, braving the challenges of nature, the minister said that it is the perseverance of soldiers that helps maintain security at the borders of the country.

"It is the responsibility of one and every citizen to work for the betterment of the country in their respective roles," he said.

Elaborating on defence equipment manufacturing, the minister said that earlier the country solely relied on imports but with the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, more than 400 items in defence sector are manufactured indigenously and the previous year saw manufacturing of defence equipment worth Rs 1 lakh crore and export of Rs 16,000 crore which in itself is a great achievement.

"Use of latest technologies in defence equipment manufacturing has invited the attention of foreign companies to join hands with the Indian companies," he said

He further said that the government is working hard to strengthen all the three wings of the defence system of India.

Addressing a public gathering in Karzok village, the Minister said that the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh is a priority, and the union government is working hard to usher in a new era of prosperity in the region.

The Minister assured the local people that their demands of digital connectivity, road connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, improving Jal Jeewan Mission and sports infrastructure will be addressed on a priority basis.

He expressed happiness and thanked the Prime Minister for the successful implementation of various initiatives of the government in the bordering area under vibrant village program.

The minister maintained that people's faith in the constitution, objectives, and leadership has strengthened even in remote areas like Ladakh, and the central government is also working hard to solve the problems of people here.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen for the faster development of Ladakh and eagerly sends union ministers here to assess the situation at the ground level so that the problems faced by the local people are addressed in an efficient manner.

Elaborating on the developmental initiatives undertaken by the union government, the minister said that the Modi government has implemented many programmes and schemes across the country to improve the standard of living.

“In Ladakh also, the scenario has changed; people associated with agriculture have become more profitable, trade and industry have increased, employment opportunities have increased in various fields, and good education and health services are being provided even in the remotest areas,” he said.

Thakur emphasised that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's global reputation had soared.

Citing the Prime Minister's words that border villages are not the last villages but the first villages where all facilities should reach, the minister maintained that the people of Ladakh also need not worry about external influences since the government has taken appropriate measures to safeguard the borders.

On the second day, the minister also visited Chumur area of Ladakh near the Indo-China border, where he interacted with the ITBP and Army personnel. He also met people of local villages and assured them their demands would be addressed on priority.

The minister was accompanied by Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and other senior officers of the district and UT administration.

