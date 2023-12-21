INDIA seat-sharing to be without hurdle: Congress

PTI

Srinagar, December 20

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, former president of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc parties would complete the seat-sharing process for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections comfortably without any hurdle and there would be a joint opposition candidate against the BJP-led NDA on every seat. “Consultations are on and seat-sharing will be done comfortably. There will be no hurdle in that,” said Mir, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), in Anantnag district.

Mir said the alliance would field a joint candidate everywhere, including in J&K, so that votes didn’t get divided. “If any party in J&K is with them (BJP), then they will be on one side and one candidate of INDIA alliance will be on the other. We will have only one candidate contesting on a seat so that the votes don’t get divided and the people vote on one symbol only as only then will it be possible to bring a change in India in 2024,” he said.

The CWC member said the thinking among the alliance partners was that every party would get its due. On reports about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being miffed, Mir said it was only the media’s creation. “Kumar is the architect and initiator of the alliance and there is no such thing. The alliance is ready to fight the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in 2024,” he said.

He said providing certain guarantees such as land and job rights to the people of J&K would be a part of the agenda of the alliance. “The upcoming fight in 2024 is between the BJP and the INDIA alliance. These guarantees will be part of the agenda of the alliance and will be provided under the ambit of the Constitution,” he said.

