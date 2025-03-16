India slams Pak for reference to J&K at UN

India has slammed Pakistan for its “unjustified” reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, with New Delhi asserting that such remarks will neither validate the country’s claim nor justify its practice of cross-border terror.

“As is their habit, a former foreign secretary of Pakistan today made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN P Harish said in remarks on Friday in the General Assembly at the informal meeting of the plenary to commemorate International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“The fanatical mindset of this nation is well known, as also its record of bigotry. Such efforts will not change the reality that J&K was, is and will always be an integral part of India,” he said.