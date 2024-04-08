INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP firefights as no let-up in protests by Ladakhis over 6th Schedule, statehood

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 7

Wary of protests and continuous hunger strikes in favour of demand for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule and statehood, the BJP has entered firefighting mode in Ladakh ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Takes feedback from local leadership The BJP has sent Ashok Koul, general secretary (Organisation), J&K and Ladakh, to take feedback from the local leadership. It has been learned that the local leaders of the BJP have informed Koul that the situation is grim as a large number of locals are favouring Sixth Schedule and statehood for the UT

While interacting with the workers, Koul asked them to raise awareness about the welfare schemes launched by the Centre. Women workers have also been asked to meet their counterparts in the region and inform them about these schemes

The Opposition leaders and residents have directly accused the BJP of not fulfilling its promise of the Sixth Schedule made during previous elections. Innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk had also accused the Central Government of providing “benefits to industrialists” in the region and hiding Chinese occupation of areas close to LAC.

However, the BJP sent its General Secretary (Organisation) J&K and Ladakh, Ashok Koul, to the UT, who is taking feedback from the local leadership. Koul also addressed a meeting of workers on the 44th foundation day on Saturday.

Koul also asked the workers to start work for the elections to be held for the single seat in the UT on May 20.

The BJP is not only facing threats in Muslim-dominated Kargil but also in Buddhist-majority Leh.

“People witnessed unprecedented development in roads, education, health, infrastructure, security, etc. Projects are also aimed at developing Ladakh as a unique tourism destination, an education hub, and an industrial development. The Central Government is committed to realizing this all-inclusive development in Ladakh," said Ashok Koul.

It has been reliably learned that the sitting Member Parliament of the BJP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, has also informed the central leadership about the threat posed in wake of protests for Sixth Schedule going on since March 4, when the meeting of a delegation from Ladakh and Union Home Ministry failed.

The locals of Ladakh have been demanding Sixth Schedule and statehood for over two years. Multiple protest demonstrations in Ladakh, Jammu, and New Delhi have also taken place. The movement got a new identity after Sonam Wangchuk joined it, and the issue was highlighted by international media.

A march to Changthang region, scheduled for Sunday, by locals was also thwarted by the administration by imposing Section 144 in Leh district.

