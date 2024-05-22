INDIA VOTES 2024: For first time, BJP leaders share stage with Apni Party chief at Poonch rally

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 21

Ending its “veiled” support to Apni Party in Anantnag, BJP leaders have come out openly and backed the former. At a rally in Poonch on Tuesday, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari and the party’s Anantnag candidate, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, were seen sharing stage with the BJP leaders of the area. The Anantnag constituency will go to polls on May 25.

The BJP is working hard to give an impression that “like-minded” parties like the Apni Party are welcome in the Valley after the August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution

Located along the Line of Control in Jammu division, the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri district have sizeable populations of Pahari speaking people. The Gujjar community holds importance for the BJP and the party is leaving no stone unturned to help the Apni Party by reaching out to these communities.

The May 25 poll being the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 in the region, the BJP is working hard to give an impression that “like-minded” parties of the BJP are welcome in the Valley after the August 2019 decision.

On the other hand, NC candidate Mian Altaf, who is himself a Gujjar leader, is popular among the nomadic community. The PDP, whose chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from Anantnag, has been focusing on the entire constituency. Mufti has held several meetings and roadshows in Rajouri and Poonch area to woo both Paharis and Gujjars.

Both NC and PDP are attacking BJP for not contesting the election directly but “supporting a proxy” in the constituency. The BJP-led Centre had granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis early this year, which had infuriated the Gujjars, who were already enjoying the status. The BJP is seeking the help of Paharis to support Apni Party.

While it was an open secret that the BJP was supporting Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party candidate Manhas in Anantnag, the leaders of the saffron party were only making indicative statements regarding the same in public.

However, on Monday, J&K BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta, while addressing a gathering in the Khawas area of Rajouri, officially extended support to Apni Party. “We will extend our support to Apni Party’s Zafar Manhas to defeat the politics of corruption and dynastic politics. With the support of BJP, no one can stop Apni Party from winning the poll,” he had said.

Opposition parties, including the NC and the PDP, have been accusing the Apni Party of being hand in glove with the BJP. Gupta asked the BJP cadre in Anantnag constituency — which also includes the areas of Rajouri and Poonch — to support the Apni Party.

Narendra Shivaji Patel, Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, accompanied Gupta at the event. In today’s rally in Poonch, Bukhari said the Anantnag seat had emerged as a ray of hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, “to bring them closer to each other and unite them”.

Bukhari added that the 2024 General Election was historic for the country, particularly for J&K, following the delimitation of constituencies. “By participating in these elections, we have demonstrated that we are the torchbearers of democracy in J&K.

We want to restore the lost dignity and honour of the people of J&K that they deserve,” he said. Bukhari sought the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards strengthening the democratic system in J&K and restoration of statehood.

