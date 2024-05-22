 INDIA VOTES 2024: For first time, BJP leaders share stage with Apni Party chief at Poonch rally : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: For first time, BJP leaders share stage with Apni Party chief at Poonch rally

INDIA VOTES 2024: For first time, BJP leaders share stage with Apni Party chief at Poonch rally

Saffron party comes out in open support of Bukhari-led outfit’s Anantnag candidate

INDIA VOTES 2024: For first time, BJP leaders share stage with Apni Party chief at Poonch rally

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari being felicitated by BJP leaders at an event in Poonch. Tribune photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 21

Ending its “veiled” support to Apni Party in Anantnag, BJP leaders have come out openly and backed the former. At a rally in Poonch on Tuesday, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari and the party’s Anantnag candidate, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, were seen sharing stage with the BJP leaders of the area. The Anantnag constituency will go to polls on May 25.

Attempts to woo Paharis, Gujjars

  • Located along the Line of Control in Jammu division, the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri district have sizeable populations of Pahari speaking people. The Gujjar community also holds importance for the BJP and the party is leaving no stone unturned to help the Apni Party by reaching out to these communities
  • The BJP is working hard to give an impression that “like-minded” parties like the Apni Party are welcome in the Valley after the August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution

Located along the Line of Control in Jammu division, the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri district have sizeable populations of Pahari speaking people. The Gujjar community holds importance for the BJP and the party is leaving no stone unturned to help the Apni Party by reaching out to these communities.

The May 25 poll being the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 in the region, the BJP is working hard to give an impression that “like-minded” parties of the BJP are welcome in the Valley after the August 2019 decision.

On the other hand, NC candidate Mian Altaf, who is himself a Gujjar leader, is popular among the nomadic community. The PDP, whose chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from Anantnag, has been focusing on the entire constituency. Mufti has held several meetings and roadshows in Rajouri and Poonch area to woo both Paharis and Gujjars.

Both NC and PDP are attacking BJP for not contesting the election directly but “supporting a proxy” in the constituency. The BJP-led Centre had granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis early this year, which had infuriated the Gujjars, who were already enjoying the status. The BJP is seeking the help of Paharis to support Apni Party.

While it was an open secret that the BJP was supporting Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party candidate Manhas in Anantnag, the leaders of the saffron party were only making indicative statements regarding the same in public.

However, on Monday, J&K BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta, while addressing a gathering in the Khawas area of Rajouri, officially extended support to Apni Party. “We will extend our support to Apni Party’s Zafar Manhas to defeat the politics of corruption and dynastic politics. With the support of BJP, no one can stop Apni Party from winning the poll,” he had said.

Opposition parties, including the NC and the PDP, have been accusing the Apni Party of being hand in glove with the BJP. Gupta asked the BJP cadre in Anantnag constituency — which also includes the areas of Rajouri and Poonch — to support the Apni Party.

Narendra Shivaji Patel, Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, accompanied Gupta at the event. In today’s rally in Poonch, Bukhari said the Anantnag seat had emerged as a ray of hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, “to bring them closer to each other and unite them”.

Bukhari added that the 2024 General Election was historic for the country, particularly for J&K, following the delimitation of constituencies. “By participating in these elections, we have demonstrated that we are the torchbearers of democracy in J&K.

We want to restore the lost dignity and honour of the people of J&K that they deserve,” he said. Bukhari sought the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards strengthening the democratic system in J&K and restoration of statehood.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #BJP #Jammu #Poonch


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

5
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

6
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

8
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

9
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

10
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Thousands of farmers to hit ground zero

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing at court on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Vikram Dhawan has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

Senior BJP leaders ramp up rhetoric in Delhi roadshows

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

After Delhi L-G’s letter, NIA begins probe into AAP ‘funding’ by Khalistani groups

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets