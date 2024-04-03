 INDIA VOTES 2024: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Rajouri-Anantnag seat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Rajouri-Anantnag seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Rajouri-Anantnag seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Rajouri-Anantnag seat

DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 2

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, his party, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said.

The party also hinted towards an alliance with like-minded parties, stating that they would not be fielding any candidate against Azad as they are mostly interested in the north Kashmir constituency of Baramulla.

Speaking to the reporters, DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin said, “The core committee of the DPAP was convened, and it was unanimously decided that Ghulam Nabi Azad, our party president, will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.” He further said meetings were held in both Rajouri and Anantnag, culminating in the core committee’s decision to nominate Azad for the seat.

Taj Mohiuddin, who was earlier with Congress but later shifted to Azad camp, said the extensive discussions that took place over the past few days, with party leader RS Chibb conducting meetings in Rajouri and Poonch, while Azad personally engaged with leaders from South Kashmir led to the decision.

About consultations with like-minded parties to form a grand alliance, Taj said such parties primarily operated in North Kashmir and have shown no interest in the Rajouri-Anantnag seat.

Taj, however, said discussions were ongoing. “Talks are currently in progress, and once finalised, we will inform you.” He said the likeminded parties under consideration could include a variety of groups, possibly even the Apni Party.

The decision to field Ghulam Nabi Azad as a candidate in the Anantnag-Rajouri signals DPAP’s major move, as Azad has been doing rallies in the constituency for the past year.

On August 26, 2022, Congress veteran Azad resigned from the Congress, ending his nearly 50-year-old association with the party. He blamed Rahul Gandhi for “demolished consultative mechanisms” and the “remote control” culture that damaged the United Progressive Alliance was brought into the party.”

Later on September 26, 2022, Azad launched a new political party, named the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), from J&K, saying “it will not be autocratic but democratic.”

As Azad’s party is in talks with other parties, a new Azad led alliance is shaping up in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad led alliance, with rumoured backing from the BJP, could be a major challenge for the National Conference.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Rajouri #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

9
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

10
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings

‘No money recovered’: SC grants bail to Sanjay

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...

SC’s ‘last chance’ for Ramdev, Balkrishna

Patanjali ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court’s ‘last chance’ for Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

AAP picks Kang, Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Residents of Kandi area unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies