INDIA VOTES 2024: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Rajouri-Anantnag seat

Srinagar, April 2

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, his party, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said.

The party also hinted towards an alliance with like-minded parties, stating that they would not be fielding any candidate against Azad as they are mostly interested in the north Kashmir constituency of Baramulla.

Speaking to the reporters, DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin said, “The core committee of the DPAP was convened, and it was unanimously decided that Ghulam Nabi Azad, our party president, will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.” He further said meetings were held in both Rajouri and Anantnag, culminating in the core committee’s decision to nominate Azad for the seat.

Taj Mohiuddin, who was earlier with Congress but later shifted to Azad camp, said the extensive discussions that took place over the past few days, with party leader RS Chibb conducting meetings in Rajouri and Poonch, while Azad personally engaged with leaders from South Kashmir led to the decision.

About consultations with like-minded parties to form a grand alliance, Taj said such parties primarily operated in North Kashmir and have shown no interest in the Rajouri-Anantnag seat.

Taj, however, said discussions were ongoing. “Talks are currently in progress, and once finalised, we will inform you.” He said the likeminded parties under consideration could include a variety of groups, possibly even the Apni Party.

The decision to field Ghulam Nabi Azad as a candidate in the Anantnag-Rajouri signals DPAP’s major move, as Azad has been doing rallies in the constituency for the past year.

On August 26, 2022, Congress veteran Azad resigned from the Congress, ending his nearly 50-year-old association with the party. He blamed Rahul Gandhi for “demolished consultative mechanisms” and the “remote control” culture that damaged the United Progressive Alliance was brought into the party.”

Later on September 26, 2022, Azad launched a new political party, named the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), from J&K, saying “it will not be autocratic but democratic.”

As Azad’s party is in talks with other parties, a new Azad led alliance is shaping up in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad led alliance, with rumoured backing from the BJP, could be a major challenge for the National Conference.

