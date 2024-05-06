 INDIA VOTES 2024: Independent candidate’s withdrawal, support for Hanifa Jan set to split vote bank in Ladakh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Independent candidate’s withdrawal, support for Hanifa Jan set to split vote bank in Ladakh

INDIA VOTES 2024: Independent candidate’s withdrawal, support for Hanifa Jan set to split vote bank in Ladakh

INDIA VOTES 2024: Independent candidate’s withdrawal, support for Hanifa Jan set to split vote bank in Ladakh

Sajjad Kargili, KDA leader



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 5

In a yet another turn of political events in the northern most Union Territory of Ladakh, a prominent face, Sajjad Kargili, who was the runner-up in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has decided to withdraw his nomination for the upcoming polls and support another Independent candidate, Haji Hanifa Jan, who is also backed by Kargil Congress and the NC.

Kargili, a youth activist of the region, is also a member of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which along with Leh Apex Body (LAB), has been demanding a Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh for the past several months. His decision to support Hanifa came after a late evening meeting of social, religious and political leaders of Kargil on Saturday.

“I have decided to withdraw my nomination as an Independent candidate for LS polls in Ladakh for unity. I will also campaign for Haji Hanifa Jan for the polls scheduled for May 20,” Kargili told The Tribune.

The decision is set to consolidate the vote bank in favour of Hanifa in Muslim majority Kargil district, while there are apprehensions that the votes might split in Buddhist dominated Leh in favour of Congress and BJP candidates — Tsering Namgyal and Tashi Gyalson — respectively.

Ladakh has remained polarised on religious lines where voters prefer candidates from their own region in Leh and Kargil. Hanifa Jan, being the only prominent Muslim candidate from Kargil, is likely to benefit from this polarisation.

Jan, who is the district president of the NC, has also received support from the senior leadership of Congress and NC from Kargil. In a surprising move, the main leadership of the NC, including vice-president Omar Abdullah and others, have not intervened in the scenario which has put the INDIA alliance on the tenterhooks in the UT.

The NC and Congress are already in an alliance in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil. The NC had won 12 seats while Congress got 10 of 26 seats in which elections were held last year. Congress insiders say as party leaders in Kargil are supporting Haji Hanifa, the vote bank of the party will split in two districts as the official candidate of the party, Tsering Namgyal, belongs to Leh.

Decision to maintain unity

I have decided to withdraw my nomination as an Independent candidate for LS poll in Ladakh for unity. I will also campaign for Haji Hanifa Jan for the polls scheduled for May 20. — Sajjad Kargili, KDA leader

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

3-kg heroin seizure: Police get 4-day remand of drug peddlers

Three of family killed in mishap near Mehta

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal