INDIA VOTES 2024: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to contest as Independent? Keen contest likely in Ladakh

Jammu, April 29

The Ladakh Lok Sabha seat is headed for a tricky political situation as on one hand, sitting BJP MP BJP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is planning to contest as an Independent, on the other hand, the National Conference is pressurising its alliance partner Congress to field a candidate from Kargil and not from Leh.

In a veiled threat to the BJP, Namgyal has told his supporters to “hope for the best and prepare for the worst”. He had earlier expressed his displeasure over fielding of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Chairman Tashi Gyalson as the party candidate by replacing him.

Talking to mediapersons in Kargil, Namgyal said he had asked senior party leaders to let him know the reason behind his replacement as the party candidate. “There is no anti-incumbency, the party workers are with me. I was the voice of Ladakh in Parliament. I am still finding the reason behind the party’s decision to replace me,” he said.

The sitting MP added: “I will take a decision in the coming days. I don’t have any enmity with Gyalson, who was brought in the BJP from PDP by me. It was me who supported him in becoming the chairman of LAHDC. If the system of the party had worked properly, the situation would not have worsened.”

The notification for the sole seat of Ladakh was issued recently. Nomination papers could be filed no later than May 3. The situation in the Opposition camp is also brewing. As alliance partners of the INDIA bloc, the NC has been allotted three seats of Kashmir region, while Congress has been given two seats from Jammu and one from Ladakh.

With the delay in announcing of candidates, NC leaders of Kargil are now demanding that the Congress field a Muslim candidate from the area and not a Buddhist candidate from Leh, which has put the national party in a spot.

Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), who were earlier expected to announce their own candidate, are going to reportedly support the candidate which will be announced by the Opposition.

A senior member of the LAB said the KDA had already announced that it would support the Opposition (Congress) if they field a Muslim candidate from Kargil. “This is being done so that there is no division of votes which may benefit the BJP. We will also support the candidate from Kargil,” the leader said.

Both LAB and KDA have been protesting against the BJP-led Centre to press for their demands of Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh. Talks between the delegation of two groups and Ministry of Home Affairs have already failed.

