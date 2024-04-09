INDIA VOTES 2024: Lok Sabha elections litmus test for mainstream, regional parties

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 8

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are not only a test for the established regional and national political parties but also for the newly formed parties and leaders who have switched sides and whose future will depend on the results of the polls.

Many new political parties emerged after the abrogation of Article 370 and the political scenario in the erstwhile state has changed. Political leaders jumped ship for better opportunities, even by forming their own parties.

These political groups are now even fielding their candidates in the Lok Sabha poll, which is like a litmus test for them. Groups like Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and Ankur Sharma-led Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal are some of the parties that are trying to create waves in the elections.

The elections are also a test for the BJP, which has to check its credibility in Kashmir after the abrogation of the special status of J&K.

While Bukhari and Azad are known figures in politics as they have served as minister and Chief Minister, respectively, Ankur Sharma is a prominent advocate from Jammu who has formed the party to woo Hindu votes in Jammu division. The Apni Party was formed in March 2020, while the DPAP was formed in September 2022. Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal was formed last year.

Both the Apni Party and DPAP have been termed the B team of the BJP by the opposition parties. Both parties were also in talks over an alliance recently, but that failed somehow. While the Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Srinagar constituency, Zafar Iqbal Manhas has been fielded from Anantnag constituency. On the other hand, DPAP has fielded GM Saroori from the Udhampur seat, and Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest from Anantnag.

Ankur Sharma will contest from the Jammu LS constituency, while Manoj Kumar from his party will contest from Udhampur.

The elections will also be a test for Vikar Rasool Wani, who was appointed as J&K chief of Congress in August 2022 and has to prove his mettle in the upcoming polls.

Emergence of new parties changes scenario

