INDIA VOTES 2024: Mehbooba Mufti hits out at BJP over ‘anti-Muslim’ agenda

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 23

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday criticised the BJP for its pursuit of “an anti-Muslim agenda”, which she said was damaging the social fabric of the majority Hindu community itself. She reiterated her party’s affiliation with the INDIA bloc and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi.

Country’s secular fabric being torn apart Instead of providing jobs and bringing down inflation, the BJP is instigating youth and pitting them against each other so that it can garland killers and tear the country’s secular fabric apart. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief

“Rahul is fighting to safeguard the country’s Constitution, for people’s dignity and rights and for the protection of democratic institutions. We support Rahul and the INDIA bloc out of conviction and are not dependent on their reciprocity. The courage of Rahul in fighting hate with a message of love and inclusiveness is commendable,” she said.

Speaking to the media during her campaign in south Kashmir, Mehbooba said attempts were being made to tear the country’s communal fabric apart and that the slogans of the BJP crossing 400-mark were proving to be hollow with each passing day.

The PDP chief asserted that the BJP-NDA know that the results will be in the favour of the INDIA bloc and the youth of the country had understood the gimmicks of the saffron brigade.

“Youth want an end to inflation and massive unemployment. However, the BJP is busy sowing the seeds of discord and creating new fault lines. People must remain cautious and not allow divisive elements to succeed in their nefarious agendas,” Mehbooba said.

She added that it was extremely condemnable that the BJP rakes up issues like “Mangalsutra” and creates fear psychosis that Congress will give everything to Muslims. “For 50 years, the Congress ruled the country, one may ask this to BJP how many properties were taken away from Hindus and given to Muslims in five decades,” she added.

She said: “In fact, all major institutions of the country were built by the Congress. India reached the moon and scanned new horizons — all of this happened during the Congress rule.”

“The BJP, on the other hand, instead of providing jobs and bringing down inflation, is instigating youth and pitting them against each other so that it can garland killers and tear the country’s secular fabric apart,” she said. The PDP chief added that the ongoing polls hold crucial importance as they are not being fought for mere roads and drains but for the far greater cause — for dignity and restoration of lost rights.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #INDIA bloc #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar