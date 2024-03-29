INDIA VOTES 2024: Police identify critical polling locations

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 28

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in J&K, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said special measures for critical polling locations have been identified and strategies have been devised to ensure heightened security measures at these key sites to deal with any potential threats and maintain the sanctity of the electoral process.

The police said as the upcoming elections draw near, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law & Order J&K, who is also State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) for parliament election 2024, chaired a crucial high-level meeting today at the Police Control Room (PCR) to assess and enhance the preparedness for the electoral process, a police statement said. The meeting focused on various aspects crucial for ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Key discussions during the meeting revolved around bolstering security arrangements, particularly emphasising on-site security measures and the conduct of smooth polls. Plans for preparing safe routes for the movement of electoral personnel and facilitating the security personnel deployed for election duties were meticulously deliberated upon to ensure their safety and efficiency throughout the electoral process,” the statement reads.

“The meeting emphasised the paramount importance of securing the strong room where the ballots will be stored, highlighting the need for robust measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process,” the police statement said.

“Special measures for critical polling locations were identified, and strategies were devised to ensure heightened security measures at these key sites to deal with any potential threats and maintain the sanctity of the electoral process,” the statement reads.

“Kashmir IG briefed the chair about the existing security plans, following which ADGP L&O underscored the need to revisit and reinforce the security arrangements. Special attention was given to the deployment of manpower in a calculated manner, ensuring strategic positioning to effectively monitor and respond to any potential threats or vulnerabilities,” the statement reads.

