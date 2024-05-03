 INDIA VOTES 2024: Rift in Ladakh Congress as Leh Council LoP files papers as party’s candidate : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Rift in Ladakh Congress as Leh Council LoP files papers as party’s candidate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Rift in Ladakh Congress as Leh Council LoP files papers as party’s candidate

Kargil leader Hanifa vows to contest as Independent | Division of non-BJP votes imminent

INDIA VOTES 2024: Rift in Ladakh Congress as Leh Council LoP files papers as party’s candidate

While the Congress high command has named Tsering Namgyal (in pic) as the party’s Ladakh candidate, the Kargil unit of the party had announced Haji Hanifa Jan’s candidature on Wednesday. File



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 2

Tsering Namgyal, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Leh Hill Council, today filed nomination as the Congress candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, creating a rift between the Leh and Kargil unit of the national party.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kargil unit of Congress and district leaders of the NC (both part of the INDIA bloc) had named Haji Hanifa Jan as the candidate for LS polls.

While the Congress high command has named Tsering Namgyal as the party’s Ladakh candidate, the Kargil unit of the party had announced Haji Hanifa Jan’s (in pic) candidature on Wednesday. File

In a press conference, the leaders had jointly state that in case the Congress high command came up with another name, they would proceed with Jan as their candidate. The Congress high command officially declared Tsering Namgyal as its candidate on Wednesday evening.

Talking to The Tribune, Hanifa Jan said he would file nomination as an Independent candidate on Friday. Jan, who is an NC leader, will contest as an Independent as the NC and Congress have an understanding that they would contest on three seats each in J&K and Ladakh. The NC is contesting the three seats of the Valley and the Congress has been given two Jammu seats and the lone seat of Ladakh.

After filing his nomination, Namgyal urged voters to vote for the Congress in large numbers. “It is important to save the Constitution of the country and for this, it is important that people use their vote and save the identity of Ladakh,” he said. He said be it the Sixth Schedule status, statehood or employment, he would strongly take up these matters before the Centre.

While Congress leaders of Kargil, including party’s district chief Nasir Hussain Munshi and senior leader Asgar Ali Karbalai, wanted Jan to be the party candidate, the Leh unit of the party wanted Namgyal to be the party nominee.

Former minister and senior party leader Rigzin Jora had urged the party’s high command to name Namgyal as the candidate from Ladakh.

Insiders say the decision of the party high command has created a rift between the Buddhist-dominated Leh and Muslim-dominated Kargil units of the party. “If Hanifa Jan contests as an Independent and is supported by Kargil Congress and NC, the position for the official Congress candidate will become weak when compared to BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson. There will be immense division of votes for all three candidates,” said a Congress leader.

He added that while the Buddhist vote bank in Leh would get divided in favour of Gyalson and Namgyal, the Muslim voters were likely to get united in favour of Hanifa Jan. On Wednesday, Congress and NC leaders had held a media briefing in Kargil and announced that they had reached a consensus on the name of Hanifa Jan as the candidate for Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 20.

Will hurt INDIA bloc’s prospects

If Hanifa Jan contests as an Independent and is supported by Kargil Congress and NC, the position for the official INDIA bloc candidate will become weak compared to BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson. — Cong leader

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh #Leh #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

5
Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

6
India

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

7
Delhi

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

8
World

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

9
Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

10
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court for bail in corruption, money-laundering cases

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground


Cities

View All

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as AIT Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

First randomisation of EVMs held

Congress launches poll campaign for Kulbir Zira from Khadoor Sahib

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to docs

INDIA VOTES 2024: 5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Man dies in fire at ethanol plant at Naraingarh

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

Attendance remains low in schools after hoax bomb threat

Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP files papers from West Delhi

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Railway employees mark Labour Day

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat