Army celebrates Bhai Dooj with women on Line of Control in J-K

ANI

Poonch, October 27

The jawans of Army's Durga Battalion on Thursday celebrated Bhai Dooj with women and girls at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector in this district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Women applied 'tilak' on the forehead of the army personnel and performed other rituals.

"Our Battalion is posted here at LoC and today is the festival of Bhai Dooj. Our sisters are at home and we can't meet them but here the sisters of Poonch celebrated the festival with us," said an Army officer.

Another Army officer posted here at the LoC said the sisters from Poonch had come to celebrate Bhai Dooj with them so that they don't miss their own sisters.

A woman who came to celebrate Bhai Dooj with Indian Army personnel said she wished for long and healthy lives of the jawans.

"All the women of Poonch are here to celebrate Bhai Dooj with Indian Army soldiers. We celebrate Bhai Dooj at our home every year but we are here to apply tilak to the jawans who are the pride of India. We wish them a long and healthy life," she added.

Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolising the love between siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by applying 'tilak' on the latter's forehead. Both brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on the occasion.

This year the festival is being celebrated for two days. In some parts of the country, Bhai Dooj was held on Wednesday while in some parts, it is being celebrated on Thursday.

Bhai Dooj is also known as ‘Bhau Beej’, ‘Bhathru Dwithiya’, ‘Yama Dwitiya’ and ‘Bhai Phonta’.

#indian army #jammu #kashmir #poonch