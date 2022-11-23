Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top Army General

ANI
Poonch, November 23
Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on the Defence Minister's statement of taking back PoK.
"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
"The country has over 50 per cent of people below the age of 25. If we take them in as Agniveers, teach them and send them back, we will absorb some, others by paramilitary, and police forces and the remaining can be self-employed," he stated.
"We have almost 160 terrorists sitting at the launchpad of which there are 130 north of Pir Panjal and 30 south of Pir Panjal. As for the complete hinterland, a total of 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are there," he further stated.
Earlier on October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back PoK, saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.
