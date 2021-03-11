Army rescues 16 civilians trapped in heavy snow at 12,000 feet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Chandigarh, April 21
Indian Army on Thursday rescued 16 people who were stranded amid heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.
At around 3 PM, civil administration informed army about 16 civilians stuck on NH 244 near Sinthan Pass. Upon receiving the news, a rescue team of Indian Army headed to the spot from Sinthan Maidan. The team walked around 15 km on NH 244, in continuous snowfall and zero visibility condition, to reach the spot near Sinthan pass at around 6:15 PM.
All stranded civilians were brought down to Sinthan Maidan, where they were provided with food and necessary medicines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered