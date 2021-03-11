Army rescues 16 civilians trapped in heavy snow at 12,000 feet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 21

Indian Army on Thursday rescued 16 people who were stranded amid heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

At around 3 PM, civil administration informed army about 16 civilians stuck on NH 244 near Sinthan Pass. Upon receiving the news, a rescue team of Indian Army headed to the spot from Sinthan Maidan. The team walked around 15 km on NH 244, in continuous snowfall and zero visibility condition, to reach the spot near Sinthan pass at around 6:15 PM.

All stranded civilians were brought down to Sinthan Maidan, where they were provided with food and necessary medicines.