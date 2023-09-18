Indian efforts against TB role model for world: Min

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 17

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the public private partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy is essential to achieve a society free of tuberculosis (TB).

The minister said this while flagging off Shri Mata Viashno Devi Narayana Healthcare ‘TB Mukt Express’ in Udhampur with the slogan ‘Chalo Chale TB Ko Harane’.

He mentioned that India’s effort to eradicate TB by 2025 was a role model for the world. He urged the people to work collectively towards the elimination of TB.

“Considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by tuberculosis, the government has placed a high priority for its elimination by 2025 and biotechnology is going to play a major role in the integrated holistic healthcare approach against its elimination,” he said. Singh said that strategies such as private sector engagement, active case finding, decentralisation of services through health and wellness centres and community engagement had transformed India’s TB management efforts and made it patient centric. The minister also distributed kits among TB patients adopted by him in his parliamentary constituency to take care of their daily needs.

