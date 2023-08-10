 India’s ‘first’ post office is bang on Line of Control : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • India’s ‘first’ post office is bang on Line of Control

India’s ‘first’ post office is bang on Line of Control

Postmaster Shakir Bhat says the post office, which has been here since 1947, never stopped its services

India’s ‘first’ post office is bang on Line of Control

Signboard of India's "first" post office on the banks of the Kishanganga river, along the Line of Control, at Keran sector in Kupwara district. PTI



PTI

Keran (J-K), August 10

India’s “first” post office bearing PIN code 193224 is located on the banks of the Kishanganga river, the de facto Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district with Pakistan-occupied territory just across the stream at a stone’s throw.

It was known as the last post office of the country until recently, when the signboard near it described it as the “First Post Office of India”, as it is the first one from the LoC or border in terms of distance.

Abdul Hamid Kumar, Superintendent Post Offices, Baramulla Division, said, “Earlier it was known as the last post office as we cannot deliver beyond it. Then, the Army changed it to the first post office as it is the first post office from the LoC or the border in terms of distance.”

The residents of this apparently sleepy hamlet said the post office has been functional even before India got Independence or Pakistan came into existence. It has not stopped delivering mail even at peak hostilities in 1965, 1971 or the frequent cross-border shelling incidents that had become regular occurrences after eruption of Pakistan-backed militancy in 1990.

Shakir Bhat, the postmaster, said the post office, which has been here since 1947, never stopped its services.

“Before the ceasefire (agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021), it was very risky to go out, deliver the mail or pick up the posts. Today we feel peace and we want peace between the two nations to prevail,” Bhat told PTI.

The post office was even washed away in the flash floods that hit the Keran sector in 1993.

“I was appointed to the department in 1992. After the 1993 floods, the post office has been functioning from my house,” he said.

Bhat said he does not get any rent for operating the post office from home and he is not seeking any.

He added that there are three mailmen, who work with him at the post office, providing a wide range of services to the local people and the security forces deployed at the first post of India.

The postmaster, however, said lack of dependable communication facility meant this post office cannot offer online services like other post offices across the country.

“For now, there is no (online communication) network here, so no digital services are being offered,” he added.

Bhat wants peace to prevail as it has brought tourism to Keran.

“It is because of peace that everything is good. Tourism is here only due to peace,” he said.

Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan said the communication connectivity issues were being addressed and an optical fiber cable project should be completed by the end of this year.

“We already have a connectivity project in the pipeline. The OFC link we hope will be completed by the end of this year,” she said.

Tufail Bhat operates a camping site for tourists outside the post office and a souvenir kiosk where the people can make memories.

“With increasing tourism flow in Keran, the Army helped me in an adventure course. Now I have started my own camping site here,” he said.

Referring to the post office, he said it was becoming an attraction for the tourists.

“This is the first post office of the country and it is still active and with increasing tourism here, this also got popular. Post office vans come here with posts and parcels,” he added.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kupwara #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

7 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

3
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

4
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 49 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

5
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Himachal what our readers say

Road to MCleodganj sinking

8
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

9
Punjab

Monsoon session: 6 of 20 MPs from Punjab mark 100% attendance, Sunny Deol zero

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

Rain mayhem: 49 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

Landslide hits temple crowded with devotees in capital’s Sum...

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

Bhakra dam, which lies on Sutlej in Himachal, is filled up t...

India’s retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 pc in July

India's retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July

Inflation in food basket 11.51 pc in July compared to 4.55 p...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...

Independence Day eve address: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony, giving priority to deprived

Independence Day eve address: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony, giving priority to deprived

‘Each one of us is an equal citizen; each one of us has an e...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Security stepped up in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated