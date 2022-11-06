India’s map woven into Kani shawl by artisans

Srinagar, November 5
In a bid to promote the age-old rich art and craft of the region, an institute in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar has prepared one of its kind Kani shawl, which cascaded the Indian map filled with the colours of the national flag.
The size of this unique product is two feet wide and three feet long and it will be particularly used as a wall hanging. The Kashmiri art and craft is famous worldwide for its quality, unique designs and handwork done by the artisans of the valley.
Mushtaq Ahmad of Artisan School of Designs told the media that they had used Kashmiri flowers to enhance the beauty of the artwork which will appeal to the tourists. “Our Kani shawl is mainly made into shawls, mufflers and other things but this time we thought of using it as a wall hanging. We made the Indian map and gave it the colours of the tri-colour in which we used Kashmiri flowers. It won’t be expensive and can be used as a house decor,” he said.
Handicraft and Handlooms director Mehmood Shah said, “Our design bank has the capability and software available which can convert any portrait into Kani. We have made a flag and map on the Kani shawl. Many of our products have been taken as flagship products under the One District One Programme.”
The traditional Kani shawl, which is made of pashmina, is prepared by the most experienced artisans at the School of Designs in the valley. A number of artisans belong to this trade who earn their livelihood which is why, after the completion of the unique piece of the shawl, the School of Design will start to prepare other hanging products with such types of unique designs.
