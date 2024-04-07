Indigenous tulip varieties to cut Holland imports

Our Correspondent

Pulwama, April 6

As the gates swing open, fields reveal themselves, adorned with tulip gardens. Nestled in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district at the Bonera Field Station of CSIR, researchers have launched a venture — experimenting with indigenous varieties of tulips to break free from imports from Holland.

This occasion marks a new chapter, as never before have such diverse tulip cultivars been put to trial on local soil. Presently, eight varieties of tulips bloom are painting the fields with their colours.

Traditionally, tulips in the region are imported from Holland. However, the Institute under CSIR Floriculture Mission has taken a bold step to explore the feasibility of local tulip cultivation. This initiative aims to identify suitable locations and develop agro-technologies for mass-producing quality tulip bulbs in open field conditions.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR IIIM Jammu, inaugurated the tulip experimental field. He said the institute was committed to empower farmers and boost the agrarian sector. Through the CSIR Floriculture Mission, farmers, self-help groups and agri-entrepreneurs are being supported for the production and trade of various ornamental crop cultivars, he added.

The cultivation of diverse tulip varieties under this mission aims to reduce dependency on imported bulbs by promoting local bulb production, he added. He said the cultivation of various tulip varieties aims at sustainable quality planting material production to reduce dependency on imported bulbs by exploring the feasibility of growing tulips locally and identifying suitable locations for indigenous bulb production.

He said generation of indigenous planting material on large scale will enable for its extensive cultivation by the farmers that would ultimately lead to their prosperity through enhanced income and livelihood generation. “We are trying develop protocols for production of the crop varieties that can be grown for a prolonged period and in different agro-climatic conditions,” he added.

Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist of CSIR Floriculture Mission, says the economic potential of tulip cultivation in Kashmir was huge due to its favourable climate and soil conditions. By generating indigenous planting material on a large scale, farmers can extensively cultivate tulips, enhancing their income and livelihood opportunities, he added.

He said focus was also on expanding the area under cut and loose flower cultivation, benefitting stakeholders associated with the floriculture industry.

