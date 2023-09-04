Indoor saffron cultivation tech introduced

PTI

Jammu, September 3

An indoor saffron cultivation technology was introduced in Kishtwar region to promote agricultural innovation and enhance the livelihoods of the saffron farming community, an official said.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav unveiled modern indoor saffron cultivation technology. Under the skill development programme, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kishtwar, has realised the project with an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 lakh under the SANKALP scheme.

