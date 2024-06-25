 Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation inspects power projects in Kishtwar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation inspects power projects in Kishtwar

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation inspects power projects in Kishtwar

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation inspects power projects in Kishtwar

A delegation of Indo-Pakistan teams arrives in Kishtwar. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 24

A delegation comprising neutral experts from different countries began their analysis of different power projects in Kishtwar under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) on Monday. The delegation comprising at least 40 experts from USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Russia, among other countries, reached Kishtwar along with the Indian team. The delegation also includes at least five members from Pakistan, who will inspect various under-construction power projects in the region.

This is the first visit by a Pakistan delegation to Jammu and Kashmir in more than five years under the dispute settlement mechanism of the 1960 treaty. India and Pakistan signed the IWT after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory of the pact, which sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two sides on the use of waters of a number of cross-border rivers.

In 2019, a Pakistan delegation comprising of three members had inspected two power projects in the region. Of late, the relations between India and Pakistan soured following the Pulwama attack by terrorists in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Kashmir. The relations further nosedived after the Central Government abrogated the special status of J&K in August 2019.

Immediately after landing at an Army camp, the delegation visited the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) headquarters, an official said, adding that they left for the 85 MW Ratle hydroelectric power project site at Drabshalla for dam inspection. They will also visit the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul hydroelectric project on Marusudar, a tributary of the Chenab, and other power projects during their stay in Kishtwar.

Pakistan had in a request to the World Bank in 2016 objected to the design features of the two hydroelectric power projects and sought a settlement through a ‘neutral expert.’ The country, however, later withdrew the request and sought adjudication through a Court of Arbitration. India, on the other hand, insisted that the issue should be resolved solely through ‘neutral expert’ proceedings.

After failed negotiations, the World Bank appointed a neutral expert and the chair of the Court of Arbitration in October 2022. Issuing a notice for the modification in the treaty, India warned that “such parallel consideration of the same issues is not covered under any provision of the IWT”.

In July 2023, the Court of Arbitration ruled that it was “competent to consider and determine the disputes set forth by Pakistan’s request for arbitration.” Pakistan filed its first memorial, which listed out its legal case with documents, under this process in March this year. A month later, the court undertook a week-long visit to the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro-Electric Plant in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir “to familiarise the court with general aspects of the design and operation of run-of-river hydro-electric plants along the Indus system of rivers”.

While India refused to take part in the Court of Arbitration, it submitted a memorial to the neutral expert in August 2023.

Pakistan joined the second meeting of the parties held by neutral expert in Vienna in September last, which discussed matters related to the organisation of the site visit. The J&K administration has appointed 25 “liaison officers” to coordinate the visit of neutral experts along with delegations from India and Pakistan. The 40-member delegation also comprises technical experts from the USA and Canada. — With PTI inputs

First visit in 5 years

  • This is the first visit by a Pakistan delegation to Jammu and Kashmir in more than five years under the dispute settlement mechanism of the Indus Water Treaty
  • Relations between India and Pakistan soured after the Pulwama attack by terrorists, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed
  • The relations further nosedived after the Central Government abrogated the special status of J&K on August 5, 2019
  • India and Pakistan had signed the treaty after nine years of negotiations in 1960
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Canada #Jammu #Kishtwar #Russia #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

5
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

6
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

7
India

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

8
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

9
Ludhiana

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

10
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Cabinet ministers write to PM, urge him to solve water crisis

Cabinet ministers write to PM, urge him to solve water crisis

AAP neglecting water scarcity amid ‘satyagraha’: Opposition

Bansuri honours mother’s legacy with oath in Sanskrit

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jewellery shop robbery cracked within 24 hours

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union