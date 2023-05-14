Infiltration attempt by militants foiled in Uri

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, May 13
The Army said it had foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir during early hours of Saturday. The Army blamed its counterpart from Pakistan for abetting the infiltration. “This desperate action by the terrorists, duly abetted by Pakistan’s army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 summit and create disturbance in Kashmir,” a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.
Attempt to Disrupt peace
This desperate action by terrorists is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 summit and create disturbance in the Valley. Col Emron Musavi, defence pro
“A group of armed terrorists, while attempting to cross the LoC, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops, resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir Valley,” he said.
According to the spokesperson, a quadcopter flown by Pakistan’s army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the LoC and was fired at, forcing it to return.
With the Pakistan army facing public wrath over the arrest of former PM Imran Khan, the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir is on a shaky ground.
In February 2021, India and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire agreement along the LoC. Since then, the situation along the LoC has been peaceful. Given the political crisis in Pakistan, there is a likelihood that ceasefire agreement won’t stay long as the Pakistan army is looking for opportunities to calm the public anger.
Quadcopter fired at BY SECURITY MEN
