Infiltration bid foiled Rajouri district, 1 killed

Jammu, April 4
Thwarting an infiltration bid, Army personnel shot dead a terrorist in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu division, officials said today.
The jawans noticed some movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera area late Sunday night and opened fire, said an Army spokesperson. Later, a militant’s body was found. Arms and ammunition have been seized, he added.
In Poonch, Army men carried out a joint operation and busted a hideout of militants besides seizing arms and ammunition from a village along the LoC, a defence spokesman said. Two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, one 223 bore gun with handgrip, two magazines and 20 rounds of 233 bore gun, a Chinese pistol and its four rounds, a magazine and 63 AK-47 rounds have been seized. Officials said no one was arrested during the operation.
He said the timely recovery of the arms consignment by the alert security forces foiled the “enemy's nefarious designs” of disturbing the peace process in the UT. Without naming Pakistan, the spokesman said once again the enemy's nefarious designs has been foiled.
